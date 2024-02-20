Western Michigan Broncos take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks on 6-game slide

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-13, 6-6 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (8-17, 5-7 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-13, 6-6 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (8-17, 5-7 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan heads into the matchup against Miami (OH) as losers of six games in a row.

The Broncos are 4-6 in home games. Western Michigan is 2-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The RedHawks are 6-6 in conference games. Miami (OH) has a 6-8 record against opponents over .500.

Western Michigan scores 70.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 70.6 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 45.0% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Crump is averaging 5.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Broncos.

Mekhi Cooper is averaging 6.2 points for the RedHawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.