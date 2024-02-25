West Virginia visits Kaluma and Kansas State

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-18, 4-10 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) New York; Monday, 7 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-18, 4-10 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (16-11, 6-8 Big 12)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers after Arthur Kaluma scored 28 points in Kansas State’s 84-74 win over the BYU Cougars.

The Wildcats are 12-3 on their home court. Kansas State has a 7-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-10 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Kansas State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is averaging 15.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Wildcats. Kaluma is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Quinn Slazinski is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Kerr Kriisa is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.