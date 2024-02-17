West Virginia hosts No. 12 Baylor following Battle’s 21-point performance

Baylor Bears (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-16, 3-8 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-16, 3-8 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -7.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays the No. 12 Baylor Bears after Raequan Battle scored 21 points in West Virginia’s 81-65 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-6 in home games. West Virginia is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears are 7-4 in Big 12 play. Baylor has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

West Virginia is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Baylor allows to opponents. Baylor has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.0 points for the Mountaineers. Battle is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Ja’Kobe Walter is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bears. Jalen Bridges is averaging 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

