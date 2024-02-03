Watson leads Loyola Chicago against Davidson after 20-point game

Davidson Wildcats (12-8, 2-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-7, 6-2 A-10) Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Davidson Wildcats (12-8, 2-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-7, 6-2 A-10)

Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the Davidson Wildcats after Des Watson scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 77-62 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Ramblers have gone 10-2 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 2-5 in conference play. Davidson has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Loyola Chicago makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Davidson has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Ramblers. Watson is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Bobby Durkin averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Grant Huffman is averaging 15.2 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.