Washington’s 25 lead Saint Peter’s over Mount St. Mary’s 70-65

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Corey Washington had 25 points in Saint Peter’s 70-65 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Friday night.

Washington added eight rebounds for the Peacocks (14-11, 10-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Latrell Reid scored 16 points and added six assists. Marcus Randolph was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Deshayne Montgomery led the way for the Mountaineers (11-16, 7-9) with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Mount St. Mary’s also got 14 points and two steals from Josh Reaves. In addition, Dola Adebayo finished with eight points.

These two teams both play Sunday. Saint Peter’s hosts Marist and Mount St. Mary’s hosts Iona.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

