Washington leads Saint Peter’s to 69-60 victory over Marist

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Corey Washington scored 19 points as Saint Peter’s beat Marist 69-60 on Sunday night. Washington…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Corey Washington scored 19 points as Saint Peter’s beat Marist 69-60 on Sunday night.

Washington had five rebounds for the Peacocks (15-11, 11-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Roy Clarke added 12 points and Marcus Randolph scored 11.

Jackson Price had 12 points to lead the Red Foxes (15-10, 10-6), who had a five-game win streak come to an end. Josh Pascarelli added 11 points. Jaden Daughtry had nine points and 16 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.