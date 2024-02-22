Live Radio
Warrick’s 27 lead Northern Kentucky over Cleveland State 75-73

The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 10:07 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick’s 27 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Cleveland State 75-73 on Thursday night.

Tristan Enaruna’s jumper for Cleveland State capped the scoring with 43 seconds left.

Warrick also added seven rebounds and five assists for the Norse (15-13, 10-7 Horizon League). LJ Wells added 17 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line and had seven rebounds. Trey Robinson was 4-of-10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Enaruna led the Vikings (16-12, 9-8) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and seven rebounds. Tujautae Williams added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Cleveland State. Jalin Rice also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

