Walker, Hall help Michigan State fend off Maryland 63-54

Tyson Walker and Malik Hall scored 19 points apiece and Michigan State pulled away late to beat Maryland 63-54 on Saturday night.

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) blocks a shot by Maryland guard Jahmir Young, center right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(AP/Al Goldis) Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) blocks a shot by Maryland guard Jahmir Young, center right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(AP/Al Goldis) EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker and Malik Hall scored 19 points apiece and Michigan State pulled away late to beat Maryland 63-54 on Saturday night.

Walker made 8 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers for the Spartans (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten Conference). Hall made 5 of 9 attempts with a 3-pointer and 8 of 11 free throws, adding seven rebounds.

Jahmir Young had 31 points on 9-for-22 shooting to lead the Terrapins (13-9, 5-6). He was 4 of 12 from distance and 9 for 9 at the foul line. Donta Scott scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half.

Walker hit both of his 3-point attempts and scored 12 to lead Michigan State to a 31-27 advantage at halftime. Young had 12 points as just three players scored in the first half for Maryland.

Michigan State maintained its lead until Young hit a 3-pointer and scored five in a 7-0 run, putting the Terrapins on top 42-41 with 7:15 left to play. Hall followed with two free throws and a 3-pointer in a 7-2 spurt and the Spartans regained the lead and stayed in front.

Michigan State has won six in a row against Maryland. The Spartans have a 6-2 record at home in a series they lead 16-8.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo notched the 700th victory of his career — all with the Spartans — last time out after an 81-62 romp over Michigan.

Michigan State travels to play Minnesota on Tuesday. Maryland returns home to play Rutgers on Tuesday.

