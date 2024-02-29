Voyles leads Marshall against Georgia State after 22-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-18, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-16, 7-10 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-18, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-16, 7-10 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces the Georgia State Panthers after Kevon Voyles scored 22 points in Marshall’s 87-73 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 8-5 at home. Georgia State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 37.6 rebounds. Jay’Den Turner leads the Panthers with 8.6 boards.

The Thundering Herd have gone 7-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall ranks second in the Sun Belt with 14.9 assists per game led by Jacob Conner averaging 2.9.

Georgia State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 73.5 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 74.3 Georgia State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 12 points and 4.4 assists for the Panthers. Lucas Taylor is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Voyles is averaging 17.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

