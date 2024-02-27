Virginia visits Boston College after Madsen’s 21-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (20-8, 11-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (15-12, 6-10 ACC) Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Virginia Cavaliers (20-8, 11-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (15-12, 6-10 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts the Virginia Cavaliers after Mason Madsen scored 21 points in Boston College’s 81-70 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Eagles are 10-4 on their home court. Boston College has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 11-6 in conference matchups. Virginia is third in college basketball allowing 58.4 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Boston College scores 76.0 points, 17.6 more per game than the 58.4 Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Boston College allows.

The Eagles and Cavaliers face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinten Post is averaging 15.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Eagles.

Reece Beekman is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 59.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.