Villanova visits Newton and No. 1 UConn

Villanova Wildcats (15-11, 8-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (24-3, 14-2 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn plays the Villanova Wildcats after Tristen Newton scored 27 points in UConn’s 85-66 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Huskies have gone 14-0 in home games. UConn has an 18-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 8-7 against Big East opponents. Villanova ranks sixth in the Big East with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 5.2.

UConn averages 81.4 points, 15.5 more per game than the 65.9 Villanova allows. Villanova averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Eric Dixon is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wildcats. TJ Bamba is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

