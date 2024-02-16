Vermont takes on Maine following Deloney’s 28-point performance

Vermont Catamounts (20-6, 10-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (11-14, 3-7 America East) Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays the Maine Black Bears after Aaron Deloney scored 28 points in Vermont’s 70-54 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Black Bears have gone 5-3 in home games. Maine is second in the America East in team defense, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Catamounts are 10-1 in conference games. Vermont is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Maine’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Vermont allows. Vermont averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Maine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Peter Filipovity is averaging 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maine.

TJ Long averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Deloney is shooting 46.2% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

