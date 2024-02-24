Vermont hosts Bryant after Timberlake’s 22-point outing

Bryant Bulldogs (17-10, 9-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (22-6, 12-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bryant Bulldogs (17-10, 9-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (22-6, 12-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -8; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Vermont Catamounts after Earl Timberlake scored 22 points in Bryant’s 86-77 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Catamounts have gone 11-1 at home. Vermont has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 against America East opponents. Bryant is second in the America East scoring 79.4 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Vermont makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Bryant averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Vermont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 11.9 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Sherif Kenney is averaging 19.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Connor Withers is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

