UTEP visits Porter and Middle Tennessee

UTEP Miners (13-12, 4-6 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-15, 4-6 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTEP Miners (13-12, 4-6 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-15, 4-6 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays the UTEP Miners after Jestin Porter scored 26 points in Middle Tennessee’s 76-69 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Blue Raiders are 8-6 on their home court. Middle Tennessee is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Miners are 4-6 in CUSA play. UTEP is 7-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 45.2% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Middle Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 13.4 points for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Tae Hardy averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Otis Frazier III is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 steals over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.