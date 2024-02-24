UTEP hosts Sam Houston after Wilkerson’s 25-point outing

Sam Houston Bearkats (16-11, 9-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (13-14, 4-8 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (16-11, 9-3 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (13-14, 4-8 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on the UTEP Miners after Lamar Wilkerson scored 25 points in Sam Houston’s 79-58 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Miners have gone 12-4 at home. UTEP ranks fourth in the CUSA with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Otis Frazier III averaging 6.0.

The Bearkats are 9-3 in conference matchups. Sam Houston ranks seventh in the CUSA scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Souleymane Doumbia averaging 5.4.

UTEP is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.2% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston averages 71.9 points per game, 1.8 more than the 70.1 UTEP gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Miners. Frazier is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Wilkerson is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 14.4 points. Davon Barnes is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 12.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 39.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.