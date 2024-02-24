Utah visits Colorado following Simpson’s 30-point outing

Utah Utes (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-9, 8-7 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Utah Utes (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-9, 8-7 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -5.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces the Utah Utes after KJ Simpson scored 30 points in Colorado’s 92-89 overtime win against the USC Trojans.

The Buffaloes have gone 13-1 in home games. Colorado is second in the Pac-12 with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Cody Williams averaging 7.9.

The Utes are 7-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 2.4.

Colorado makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Utah has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals.

Branden Carlson is averaging 16.9 points and seven rebounds for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.