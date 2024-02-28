UT Martin takes on Tennessee Tech following Crews’ 31-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-19, 5-11 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (19-10, 12-4 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-19, 5-11 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (19-10, 12-4 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Jacob Crews scored 31 points in UT Martin’s 82-72 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Skyhawks are 10-2 in home games. UT Martin averages 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 5-11 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is seventh in the OVC with 12.5 assists per game led by Jayvis Harvey averaging 3.2.

UT Martin is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 68.2 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 76.4 UT Martin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Sears is averaging 20.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Skyhawks. Crews is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Harvey is averaging 14.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Josiah Davis is averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.