UNC Greensboro visits McCreary and Mercer

UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-8, 11-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (13-15, 6-9 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jalyn McCreary scored 25 points in Mercer’s 87-78 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 9-6 at home. Mercer gives up 71.2 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 11-4 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is third in the SoCon giving up 69.6 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Mercer makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). UNC Greensboro averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Mercer allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jah Quinones is averaging 6.3 points for the Bears. McCreary is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Kobe Langley is averaging 8.7 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Spartans. Mikeal Brown-Jones is averaging 20.0 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

