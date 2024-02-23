UMBC visits Robinson and New Hampshire

UMBC Retrievers (9-19, 4-9 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (15-10, 7-5 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

UMBC Retrievers (9-19, 4-9 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (15-10, 7-5 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts the UMBC Retrievers after Ahmad Robinson scored 27 points in New Hampshire’s 83-78 victory against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Wildcats are 8-3 on their home court. New Hampshire averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Retrievers are 4-9 in conference play. UMBC allows 81.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

New Hampshire is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 45.4% UMBC allows to opponents. UMBC averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game New Hampshire gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 19.6 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jaxson Baker is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Anthony Valentine is averaging six points for the Retrievers. Dion Brown is averaging 22.0 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.