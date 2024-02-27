UMass earns 69-57 win over George Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Cross scored 17 points as Massachusetts beat George Washington 69-57 on Tuesday night. Cross also contributed…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Cross scored 17 points as Massachusetts beat George Washington 69-57 on Tuesday night.

Cross also contributed seven rebounds for the Minutemen (18-10, 9-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rahsool Diggins was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Josh Cohen finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Revolutionaries (14-14, 3-12) were led by Darren Buchanan Jr., who posted 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jacoi Hutchinson added 14 points and two steals for George Washington. In addition, Trey Autry finished with nine points. The loss is the 11th straight for the Revolutionaries.

UMass led 40-21 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.