UMass defeats VCU 74-52

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Josh Cohen had 20 points in Massachusetts’ 74-52 win against VCU on Tuesday night. Cohen had…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Josh Cohen had 20 points in Massachusetts’ 74-52 win against VCU on Tuesday night.

Cohen had seven rebounds for the Minutemen (17-9, 8-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Matt Cross scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds. Rahsool Diggins had 10 points and was 4-of-10 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range).

Joe Bamisile led the Rams (17-9, 9-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. VCU also got 10 points from Max Shulga. In addition, Alphonzo Billups III had eight points.

Cross scored 11 points in the first half to help put UMass up 38-26 at the break. UMass pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.