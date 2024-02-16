UL Monroe plays Troy following Locure’s 20-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (10-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-9, 10-3 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UL Monroe Warhawks (10-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-9, 10-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the Troy Trojans after Tyreke Locure scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 68-59 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 14-2 at home. Troy is 0-5 in one-possession games.

The Warhawks have gone 5-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe ranks third in the Sun Belt with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nika Metskhvarishvili averaging 2.4.

Troy is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.1% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Troy allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is averaging 15.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Metskhvarishvili is averaging 12.3 points and six rebounds for the Warhawks. Locure is averaging 12.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

