UCSB hosts Cal Poly following Sanders’ 35-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-24, 0-16 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (14-12, 7-9 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-24, 0-16 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (14-12, 7-9 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on the UCSB Gauchos after Kobe Sanders scored 35 points in Cal Poly’s 84-78 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Gauchos are 8-6 in home games. UCSB scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Mustangs are 0-16 in Big West play. Cal Poly has a 4-16 record against opponents over .500.

UCSB scores 75.4 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 73.1 Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 62.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 72.5 UCSB gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is averaging 19.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Sanders is averaging 18.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 10 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 60.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.