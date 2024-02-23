UCLA hosts USC following Ellis’ 30-point outing

USC Trojans (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-12, 9-6 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: USC…

USC Trojans (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-12, 9-6 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC visits the UCLA Bruins after Boogie Ellis scored 30 points in USC’s 92-89 overtime loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bruins have gone 8-5 in home games. UCLA has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 4-11 in conference play. USC averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UCLA’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game USC gives up. USC has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Andrews is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Bruins. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 14.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Ellis averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. DJ Rodman is averaging 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Trojans: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

