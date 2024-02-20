UCF visits West Virginia after Battle’s 25-point game

UCF Knights (13-11, 4-8 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-17, 3-9 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

UCF Knights (13-11, 4-8 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-17, 3-9 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts the UCF Knights after Raequan Battle scored 25 points in West Virginia’s 94-81 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-7 at home. West Virginia is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Knights are 4-8 in Big 12 play. UCF is fifth in the Big 12 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ibrahima Diallo averaging 3.9.

West Virginia scores 68.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 66.5 UCF gives up. UCF’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than West Virginia has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Mountaineers. Battle is averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

Diallo is averaging 6.1 points, six rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Knights. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

