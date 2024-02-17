UC San Diego defeats Cal State Fullerton 76-69

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points as UC San Diego beat Cal State Fullerton 76-69 on Saturday…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 20 points as UC San Diego beat Cal State Fullerton 76-69 on Saturday night.

Tait-Jones also had six rebounds for the Tritons (17-9, 11-3 Big West Conference). Tyler McGhie scored 16 points while going 5 of 18 (4 for 11 from 3-point range). Hayden Gray was 6-of-10 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Titans (11-15, 4-10) were led by Dominic Brewton, who posted 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Donovan Oday added 10 points for CSU Fullerton. In addition, Grayson Carper finished with nine points.

