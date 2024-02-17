UC Riverside visits UC Davis following Pepper’s 32-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (11-15, 6-8 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-10, 10-4 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (11-15, 6-8 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-10, 10-4 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the UC Riverside Highlanders after Elijah Pepper scored 32 points in UC Davis’ 78-74 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Aggies have gone 9-5 in home games. UC Davis is seventh in the Big West scoring 71.9 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Highlanders are 6-8 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks fourth in the Big West with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Kyle Owens averaging 5.4.

UC Davis scores 71.9 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 71.3 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UC Davis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Aggies.

Isaiah Moses is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.