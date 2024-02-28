UC Irvine visits Allen-Eikens and CSU Northridge

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-8, 13-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (18-11, 9-8 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-8, 13-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (18-11, 9-8 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 65-60 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Matadors are 9-5 on their home court. CSU Northridge is ninth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Anteaters have gone 13-3 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine ranks fifth in the Big West with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Dean Keeler averaging 1.6.

CSU Northridge makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). UC Irvine averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game CSU Northridge allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen-Eikens is scoring 18.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Matadors.

Justin Hohn is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Anteaters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.