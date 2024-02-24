UAB visits Forbes and Tulane

UAB Blazers (17-9, 9-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-12, 4-9 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (17-9, 9-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-12, 4-9 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the UAB Blazers after Jaylen Forbes scored 21 points in Tulane’s 81-67 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Green Wave have gone 10-4 at home. Tulane is third in the AAC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Cross averaging 6.6.

The Blazers have gone 9-4 against AAC opponents. UAB ranks fourth in the AAC with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 10.0.

Tulane’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UAB allows. UAB averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Tulane gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals. Cross is averaging 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Tulane.

Lendeborg is averaging 13.2 points, 10 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Blazers. Efrem Johnson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 79.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

