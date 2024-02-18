Tyson scores 18, Belmont beats UIC 75-60

CHICAGO (AP) — Cade Tyson had 18 points in Belmont’s 75-60 win against UIC on Sunday. Tyson added seven rebounds…

CHICAGO (AP) — Cade Tyson had 18 points in Belmont’s 75-60 win against UIC on Sunday.

Tyson added seven rebounds for the Bruins (16-11, 9-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Malik Dia scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half and added five rebounds. Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 17 points shooting 5 for 10 and made all seven foul shots.

Toby Okani led the Flames (10-17, 3-13) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Isaiah Rivera added 12 points and eight rebounds for UIC. In addition, Jaden Brownell finished with 10 points.

Belmont took the lead for good almost five minutes in and led 46-32 at halftime.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Belmont visits Drake and UIC hosts Evansville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

