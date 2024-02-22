Tyson leads Cal against Oregon State after 28-point game

Oregon State Beavers (11-15, 3-12 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (11-15, 7-8 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Oregon State Beavers (11-15, 3-12 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (11-15, 7-8 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -9.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Jaylon Tyson scored 28 points in Cal’s 82-80 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Golden Bears have gone 8-6 at home. Cal is sixth in the Pac-12 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 7.6.

The Beavers are 3-12 in conference play. Oregon State gives up 71.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Cal scores 74.8 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 71.9 Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Cal gives up.

The Golden Bears and Beavers match up Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is shooting 48.8% and averaging 20.3 points for the Golden Bears. Jalen Cole is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

Jordan Pope averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Beavers: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.