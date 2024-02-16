Tulsa hosts Evee and Rice

Rice Owls (9-15, 3-8 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-12, 3-9 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (9-15, 3-8 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-12, 3-9 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Travis Evee scored 20 points in Rice’s 69-65 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Golden Hurricane are 11-4 on their home court. Tulsa has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Owls are 3-8 in AAC play. Rice is 5-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Tulsa is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Rice allows to opponents. Rice has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is scoring 19.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 14.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Max Fiedler is averaging 9.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Owls. Alem Huseinovic is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

