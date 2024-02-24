Tretout and Iona host Mount St. Mary’s

Iona Gaels (13-13, 8-7 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-16, 7-9 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iona Gaels (13-13, 8-7 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-16, 7-9 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Idan Tretout scored 20 points in Iona’s 78-75 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Gaels have gone 8-7 against MAAC opponents. Iona is fourth in the MAAC scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 72.4 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 71.3 Iona gives up. Iona has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Joel Brown is averaging 6.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Gaels. Greg Gordon is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

