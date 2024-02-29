Towson wins 84-58 over N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Christian May had 15 points in Towson’s 84-58 victory against N.C. A&T on Thursday night. May…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Christian May had 15 points in Towson’s 84-58 victory against N.C. A&T on Thursday night.

May had five rebounds for the Tigers (18-12, 11-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Nendah Tarke scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Messiah Jones was 4 of 6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Aggies (7-23, 5-12) were led in scoring by Jalal McKie, who finished with 16 points. Landon Glasper added 11 points for N.C. A&T. In addition, Camian Shell had 10 points and three steals. The Aggies prolonged their losing streak to eight straight.

Towson took the lead with 13:38 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 42-21 at halftime, with Jones racking up eight points. Towson outscored N.C. A&T in the second half by five points, with May scoring a team-high seven points after intermission.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Towson visits UNC Wilmington and N.C. A&T travels to play Campbell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

