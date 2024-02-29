Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Towson wins 84-58 over…

Towson wins 84-58 over N.C. A&T

The Associated Press

February 29, 2024, 11:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Christian May had 15 points in Towson’s 84-58 victory against N.C. A&T on Thursday night.

May had five rebounds for the Tigers (18-12, 11-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Nendah Tarke scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Messiah Jones was 4 of 6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Aggies (7-23, 5-12) were led in scoring by Jalal McKie, who finished with 16 points. Landon Glasper added 11 points for N.C. A&T. In addition, Camian Shell had 10 points and three steals. The Aggies prolonged their losing streak to eight straight.

Towson took the lead with 13:38 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 42-21 at halftime, with Jones racking up eight points. Towson outscored N.C. A&T in the second half by five points, with May scoring a team-high seven points after intermission.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Towson visits UNC Wilmington and N.C. A&T travels to play Campbell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up