Towson faces Charleston (SC) following Tejada’s 30-point outing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-7, 12-3 CAA) at Towson Tigers (17-11, 10-5 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Tyler Tejada scored 30 points in Towson’s 80-61 victory against the Monmouth Hawks.

The Tigers are 12-1 on their home court. Towson scores 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Cougars are 12-3 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) is 232nd in college basketball averaging 10.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 32.9% from deep. Reyne Smith leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Towson’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.4 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) scores 16.7 more points per game (80.5) than Towson gives up to opponents (63.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian May is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.3 points. Charles Thompson is averaging 10.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Towson.

Smith is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 11.7 points. Ante Brzovic is shooting 53.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 40.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 40.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.