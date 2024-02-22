No. 14 Indiana limits Iowa star Caitlin Clark, stuns No. 4 Hawkeyes 86-69

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sara Scalia scored 25 points, All-America center Mackenzie Holmes had 24 points and nine rebounds, and…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sara Scalia scored 25 points, All-America center Mackenzie Holmes had 24 points and nine rebounds, and No. 14 Indiana frustrated Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark in an 86-69 win over the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes on Thursday night.

Playing for the first time since she broke the NCAA women’s career scoring record, Clark finished with 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds but struggled from the field. She was 8 of 26 overall and 3 of 16 on 3-pointers while scoring just four points in the second half.

Clark now has 3,593 points and is 57 away from her next milestone, Lynette Woodard’s major women’s college scoring record, with three games left in the regular season.

Indiana, the defending regular-season Big Ten champion, had something to prove after Monday night’s loss at Illinois, and the Hoosiers (22-4, 13-3) didn’t disappoint. Yarden Garzon made three 3s and finished with 15 points.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 72, ALABAMA 44

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ashlyn Watkins had 14 points and 10 rebounds and South Carolina claimed a share of its third straight Southeastern Conference regular-season title in coach Dawn Staley’s 600th career win.

The Gamecocks (26-0, 13-0 SEC) cruised without top scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso, who felt sore following a win over Georgia this past Sunday and got the game off.

Bree Hall had 13 points and Tessa Johnson added 12 as South Carolina extended its SEC mark with its 44th regular-season league win and its 56th straight at home.

Jessica Timmons led Alabama (20-8, 7-6) with 20 points. Sarah Ashlee Barker was held to four points, 13 below her average.

NO. 2 OHIO STATE 82, PENN STATE 69

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Cotie McMahon and Celeste Taylor added 16 apiece as Ohio State won its 14th straight game.

The Buckeyes (23-3, 14-1 Big Ten) never trailed and led by as many as 30 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Ashley Owusu scored 22 points and Ali Brigham and Leilani Kapinus added 10 apiece for the Lady Lions (16-11, 7-9), who lost their sixth in a row.

NORTH CAROLINA 80, NO. 6 N.C. STATE 70

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 23 points to power North Carolina past North Carolina State.

The Tar Heels (18-9, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) were also boosted by 13 points and 11 rebounds from Alyssa Ustby, a career-high 12 points from Alexandra Zelaya, 12 points and seven rebounds from Maria Gakdeng and 11 points from Indya Nivar.

Aziaha James led the Wolfpack (23-4, 11-4) with 24 points, while Mimi Collins added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Saniya Rivers chipped in 13 points and Madison Hayes had 11.

The Tar Heels won their third straight after a four-game skid, while the Wolfpack had their three-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 12 UCLA 82, NO. 18 UTAH 52

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Londynn Jones had career highs of 23 points and seven 3-pointers, and UCLA avenged an earlier overtime loss to Utah.

Lauren Betts added 14 points and six rebounds and Charisma Osborne had 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Bruins (21-5, 10-5 Pac-12). They snapped a three-game skid against the Utes after losing 94-81 in Salt Lake City.

Alissa Pili had 20 points — making all 10 of her free throws — and 11 rebounds for the Utes (19-8, 9-6). She scored their first eight points of the fourth, but the Bruins were soon ahead by 33 points.

NO. 13 LSU 71, AUBURN 66

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 25 points and 20 rebounds for her 17th double-double of the season, Last-Tear Poa added 13 points and LSU beat Auburn for its fifth straight victory.

Reese was 8 of 13 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free throw line to record her sixth career game with 25 points and 20 rebounds. Poa made 7 of 8 free throws as LSU went 23 of 27, compared to Auburn’s 16 attempts.

Flau’jae Johnson added 11 points off the bench for LSU (23-4, 10-3 SEC).

Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 28 points and made a career-high five 3-pointers for Auburn (16-10, 5-8). JaMya Mingo-Young added 16 points.

NO. 16 GONZAGA 74, SAN FRANCISCO 48

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 20 points, Brynna Maxwell added 18 and Gonzaga extended its overall winning streak to 21 games and its home winning streak to 33 games.

Eliza Hollingsworth added 12 points and Kaylynne Truong had 10 for the Bulldogs (27-2, 14-0 West Coast Conference).

Cami Fulcher had 14 points to lead the Dons (11-15, 7-6), who lost 73-54 to Gonzaga earlier this season. Jasmine Gayles added 13 points.

DUKE 58, NO. 17 SYRACUSE 45

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kennedy Brown scored 12 points, Reigan Richardson added 11, and Duke (17-9, 9-6 ACC) halted Syracuse’s five-game win streak.

Syracuse’s Dyaisha Fair , who entered with 3,257 career points, scored 22 on 7-of-25 shooting and is four points shy of tying Brittney Griner for fifth all-time. It was also her 22nd straight game in double figures this season.

Georgia Woolley added 11 points for Syracuse (22-5, 12-4).

NO. 19 NOTRE DAME 74, CLEMSON 47

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting, Maddy Westbeld had a double-double and Notre Dame dominated the middle quarters in a win over Clemson.

The Irish trailed by two points after one quarter, but led 59-36 entering the fourth. Westbeld had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame (20-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Ruby Whitehorn had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson (11-16, 4-11), which lost its fourth straight.

NO. 20 LOUISVILLE 80, GEORGIA TECH 62

ATLANTA (AP) — Sydney Taylor scored 23 of her season-high 31 points in the first half, Jayda Curry added 13 points and Louisville won its 11th straight in the series.

Taylor surpassed her previous season high in the first half with 7-for-11 shooting from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point distance, giving Louisville (22-6, 11-4 ACC) a 43-28 lead. She finished 10 of 16 with seven 3-pointers.

Kara Dunn finished with 17 points and Tonie Morgan added 16 for Georgia Tech (15-13, 6-10).

