Tomley scores 26 points, Parker adds 25 to lead Idaho State past Weber State 80-62

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Miguel Tomley scored 26 points, Brayden Parker added 25 and Idaho State beat Weber State 80-62 on Saturday night.

Tomley also contributed six rebounds for the Bengals (12-16, 7-8 Big Sky Conference). Parker added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Maleek Arington finished with 12 points, 10 assists and four steals.

The Wildcats (18-10, 9-6) were led in scoring by Dillon Jones, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. KJ Cunningham added nine points for Weber State. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

