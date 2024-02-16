Thompson and Youngstown State host Cleveland State

Youngstown State Penguins (19-8, 11-5 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-11, 8-7 Horizon League) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits the Cleveland State Vikings after Brett Thompson scored 27 points in Youngstown State’s 87-77 win over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Vikings have gone 11-2 in home games. Cleveland State ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 13.1 assists per game led by Tristan Enaruna averaging 2.8.

The Penguins are 11-5 in Horizon League play. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 3.1.

Cleveland State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is averaging 19.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings.

Ziggy Reid is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

