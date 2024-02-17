Thompson and Youngstown State host Cleveland State

Youngstown State Penguins (19-8, 11-5 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-11, 8-7 Horizon League) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Youngstown State Penguins (19-8, 11-5 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-11, 8-7 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits the Cleveland State Vikings after Brett Thompson scored 27 points in Youngstown State’s 87-77 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Vikings are 11-2 in home games. Cleveland State is 6-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Penguins are 11-5 in Horizon League play. Youngstown State is the Horizon League leader with 40.4 rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 10.6.

Cleveland State makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Youngstown State scores 8.9 more points per game (82.6) than Cleveland State gives up (73.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lowder is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 12.4 points and 1.5 steals. Tristan Enaruna is shooting 49.1% and averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Ziggy Reid is averaging 14.7 points for the Penguins. Burns is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

