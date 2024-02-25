Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Thomas scores 20, Montana…

Thomas scores 20, Montana wins 82-73 over Portland State

The Associated Press

February 25, 2024, 12:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Dischon Thomas scored 20 points and Montana beat Portland State 82-73 on Saturday.

Thomas added eight rebounds for the Grizzlies (19-9, 10-5 Big Sky Conference). Aanen Moody and Brandon Whitney each scored 17 points.

The Vikings (16-13, 7-9) were led in scoring by Kaelen Allen, who finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Jorell Saterfield added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Portland State. Bobby Harvey also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up