Thomas scores 20, Montana wins 82-73 over Portland State

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Dischon Thomas scored 20 points and Montana beat Portland State 82-73 on Saturday.

Thomas added eight rebounds for the Grizzlies (19-9, 10-5 Big Sky Conference). Aanen Moody and Brandon Whitney each scored 17 points.

The Vikings (16-13, 7-9) were led in scoring by Kaelen Allen, who finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Jorell Saterfield added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Portland State. Bobby Harvey also had 12 points.

