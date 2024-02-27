Thomas leads UNLV against Wyoming after 23-point outing

UNLV Rebels (16-10, 9-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-14, 6-8 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (16-10, 9-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-14, 6-8 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits the Wyoming Cowboys after Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 23 points in UNLV’s 66-60 victory against the Colorado State Rams.

The Cowboys have gone 8-4 in home games. Wyoming is 5-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rebels are 9-5 against MWC opponents. UNLV is sixth in the MWC with 13.8 assists per game led by Thomas averaging 5.6.

Wyoming makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). UNLV averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Wyoming gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is averaging 17.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Brendan Wenzel is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

Keylan Boone is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 12 points and 6.3 rebounds. Thomas is averaging 14.1 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

