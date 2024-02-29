Thioune’s 31 lead South Dakota past North Dakota State 88-68

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Lahat Thioune’s 31 points led South Dakota over North Dakota State 88-68 on Thursday night. Thioune…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Lahat Thioune’s 31 points led South Dakota over North Dakota State 88-68 on Thursday night.

Thioune added 11 rebounds for the Coyotes (12-18, 5-10 Summit League). Max Burchill scored 17 points, going 5 of 9 (5 for 6 from 3-point range). Bostyn Holt was 5 of 9 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine assists.

Andrew Morgan led the way for the Bison (15-15, 8-7) with 16 points and six rebounds. North Dakota State also got 16 points from Jacari White. In addition, Damari Wheeler-Thomas had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

