Texas visits Dickinson and No. 9 Kansas

Texas Longhorns (17-9, 6-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (20-6, 8-5 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas plays the Texas Longhorns after Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points in Kansas’ 67-57 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Jayhawks are 13-0 on their home court. Kansas scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Longhorns are 6-7 in Big 12 play. Texas scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Kansas makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Texas has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Longhorns match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is averaging 19 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks. Dickinson is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Max Abmas is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 18.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.