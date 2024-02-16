Texas State visits Southern Miss following Crowley’s 22-point showing

Texas State Bobcats (11-15, 4-9 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (14-12, 7-6 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30…

Texas State Bobcats (11-15, 4-9 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (14-12, 7-6 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Austin Crowley scored 22 points in Southern Miss’ 68-59 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Golden Eagles are 9-2 in home games. Southern Miss is 7-5 against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats have gone 4-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is ninth in the Sun Belt with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Morgan averaging 3.0.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 67.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 70.0 Southern Miss allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crowley is averaging 16.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Jordan Mason is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.