Texas State visits Georgia Southern after Brown’s 21-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (11-16, 4-10 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-22, 5-9 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (11-16, 4-10 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-22, 5-9 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Eugene Brown III scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 87-80 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Eagles have gone 3-5 at home. Georgia Southern is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 4-10 in Sun Belt play. Texas State has a 5-10 record against opponents over .500.

Georgia Southern scores 71.4 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 70.1 Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Georgia Southern allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is averaging 14.8 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Jordan Mason is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bobcats. Davion Sykes is averaging 11.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.