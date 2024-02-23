Texas State plays Georgia State, aims to stop road slide

Texas State Bobcats (11-17, 4-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-14, 7-8 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Texas State Bobcats (11-17, 4-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-14, 7-8 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State travels to Georgia State looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Panthers have gone 8-3 in home games. Georgia State is seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 37.9 rebounds. Jay’Den Turner paces the Panthers with 8.5 boards.

The Bobcats are 4-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State gives up 70.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Georgia State scores 76.9 points, 6.3 more per game than the 70.6 Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Georgia State allows.

The Panthers and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Taylor is averaging 13.9 points for the Panthers.

Dylan Dawson is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.6 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

