Tennessee Tech hosts Eastern Illinois after Davis’ 24-point performance

Eastern Illinois Panthers (13-15, 7-8 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-19, 4-11 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (13-15, 7-8 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-19, 4-11 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Josiah Davis scored 24 points in Tennessee Tech’s 78-77 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-8 at home. Tennessee Tech has a 5-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers have gone 7-8 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 68.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 73.6 Tennessee Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayvis Harvey is averaging 14.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Davis is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Nakyel Shelton is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.6 points. Tiger Booker is averaging 17.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.