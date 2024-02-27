Temple visits Rice following Evee’s 34-point performance

Temple Owls (10-17, 3-11 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-16, 5-9 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts…

Temple Owls (10-17, 3-11 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-16, 5-9 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the Temple Owls after Travis Evee scored 34 points in Rice’s 70-52 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Rice Owls have gone 6-8 at home. Rice allows 75.6 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Temple Owls are 3-11 against conference opponents. Temple is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rice averages 73.9 points per game, equal to what Temple allows. Temple averages 71.2 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 75.6 Rice allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evee is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Rice Owls.

Hysier Miller averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Temple Owls, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rice Owls: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Temple Owls: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.