Tavarez scores 22 as Delaware State beats Coppin State 66-56

BALTIMORE (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez scored 22 points as Delaware State beat Coppin State 66-56 on Saturday night.

Tavarez added six rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets (11-13, 4-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Wesley Oba scored 14 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Jevin Muniz was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Malik Battle led the Eagles (2-20, 1-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Justin Winston added nine points and seven rebounds for Coppin State. Ryan Archey also had nine points and two steals. The Eagles prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

Both teams next play Monday. Delaware State hosts Morgan State and Coppin State squares off against Maryland-Eastern Shore on the road.

