Tavarez and Delaware State host Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (9-15, 5-3 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (11-13, 4-4 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -6; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on the Morgan State Bears after Deywilk Tavarez scored 22 points in Delaware State’s 66-56 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Hornets have gone 5-5 in home games. Delaware State is fourth in the MEAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Tavarez averaging 3.5.

The Bears have gone 5-3 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State leads the MEAC with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Rob Lawson averaging 9.0.

Delaware State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Delaware State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martez Robinson is averaging 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Wynston Tabbs is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 15.5 points. Will Thomas is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.